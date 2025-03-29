A woman gave birth to a baby on the streets of Bangkok after patients from a hospital had to be evacuated due to the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar. The mother was on a stretcher as the hospital staff surrounded her as she delivered the baby.

Patients from two hospitals - King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and BNH Hospital - were out on the streets because of the extremely strong tremors that hit Thailand and Myanmar.

Footage during the earthquake in #Bangkok a baby was born in the park 😭 Waht a story to tell ‘’ I was born during the earthquake ‘’ #แผ่นดินไหว #earthquake #myanmarearthquake #bangkokearthquake #ตึกถล่ม pic.twitter.com/7E0FdzfPEf — Miia 🩵 (@i30199) March 28, 2025

Videos on social media show doctors and nurses rushing out patients on stretchers from the Ramathibodi hospital.

Death toll crosses 1,000 in Myanmar

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday (March 28) and has killed 1,000 people in the country, the ruling junta said in a statement. Over 2,000 people were injured, and rescuers are desperately trying to search for survivors in the rubble.

The shallow quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing, which was followed by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock. Meanwhile, 10 people were reported dead in Bangkok. Rescue workers are looking for survivors in the rubble of the 30-story under-construction building that collapsed in the quake. Over 100 workers are still unaccounted for at the building.

Roads cracked, and buildings and bridges collapsed following the strong quake that hit the region. Massive destruction was seen in Mandalay, the country's second biggest city and home to more than 1.7 million people.

In Mandalay, a centuries-old Buddhist pagoda was reduced to rubble. "It started shaking, then it started getting serious," said a soldier at a checkpoint on the road outside the pagoda.

"The monastery also collapsed. One monk died. Some people were injured; we pulled out some people and took them to the hospital."

The Mandalay Airport has also been closed after a ceiling reportedly collapsed. "It has been closed since yesterday," a guard told AFP. "The ceiling collapsed, but no one was hurt."

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has called on countries to offer aid, a rare appeal from the country. Previous military governments have shunned foreign assistance even after major natural disasters. A state of emergency has been declared across the six worst-affected regions.

US President Donald Trump on Friday pledged help to the disaster-struck country. "It's a real bad one, and we will be helping. We've already spoken with the country," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.