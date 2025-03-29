The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand has climbed past 1,000 as rescuers continue to scramble for survivors stuck underneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

As per Myanmar's ruling Junta, over 2,000 people have been injured, as on Sunday (Mar 28), a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar, northwest of Sagaing. It was followed closely by a powerful 6.7 aftershock. The impact was catastrophic, it toppled buildings, snapped bridges, and tore up roads across the country.

The tremor, the strongest to strike Myanmar in decades, was so powerful that videos from the disaster show buildings swaying and crack in Bangkok, hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.

Death toll continues to climb

Myanmar junta's information team reported 1,002 deaths and 2,376 injuries from Friday's shallow 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

In neighbouring Thailand, officials reported at least 10 fatalities in capital Bangkok. However, with communications severely disrupted by the natural disaster, authorities fear the actual number of casualties could be much higher.

Junta rare plea for help

The disaster comes when Myanmar's rescue services are already crippled by ongoing civil war, which erupted after the military coup in 2021. Faced with the disaster, in an unusual move, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has issued a rare appeal for international assistance. Myanmar’s military rulers have historically been reluctant to accept foreign aid, even after major natural disasters.

The government has declared a state of emergency across six of the worst-affected regions. In Naypyidaw, Myanmar's capital, on Friday, medical teams were forced to treat patients outdoors as hospitals struggled to cope with the influx of wounded.

(With inputs from agencies)