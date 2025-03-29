Terrifying footage from China's Yunan Province shows the moment when the massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday (Mar 28) caused a hotel rooftop infinity pool to spill down, with a massive wave striking dozens of people as they ran for their lives.

A rogue wave

All over social media, dozens of videos show pools on building rooftops spilling over into the streets. One such shocking video offers another perspective and has captured the moment a rogue wave slammed into terrified people.

Watch it here. Viewer discretion is advised.

The clip shows the horrifying moment when a number of scared civilians suddenly experienced the 'sky falling on their heads' as a gush of water toppled over from a skyscraper. In just a matter of a few seconds, people can be seen disappearing under a torrent of water.

Bangkok infinity pools spill into streets

Footage posted by multiple people on social media shows similar spillovers all across Thailand's capital, Bangkok. In them, huge waterfalls from the huge number of infinity pools Bangkok boasts can be seen toppling over sides of skyscrapers.

Watch some such videos here:

In one video, two skyscrapers can be seen visibly swaying from the force of the earthquake as a walkway joining the two buildings crumbles.

Death toll from earthquake

On Friday, a massive earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand, devastating the countries and killing over 152 people. The shallow 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, in the early afternoon; a 6.7 magnitude aftershock followed minutes later.

The massive quake destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across the two nations.

Myanmar's military-ruled state, isolated by communication disruptions, has yet to reveal the true scale of the disaster. However, as per junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's, at least 144 fatalities and over 700 injuries have been reported.

US geologists reported that the earthquake, the largest to strike Myanmar in more than a century, caused substantial structural damage in Bangkok, hundreds of kilometres from its epicentre.

