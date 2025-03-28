A 30-storey under construction building collapsed in Thailand's Bangkok on Friday (Mar 28) after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Thai capital around midday. A state of emergency has been declared in Bangkok, announced Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Talking to the press, Thai deputy prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that at least 81 people were believed to be trapped under the rubble and at least three have died. The number of casualties is expected to go up even as rescue efforts continue.

Video of building collapse goes viral

A dramatic viral video showed the horrifying scene as the multi-story building and a crane collapsed in a cloud of dust amid screams and panicked onlookers.

Earthquake sum up 3pm (Mynamar/Thailand)

- 7.7 quake hit near Mandalay/Myanmar

- Hundreds of homes collapsed (various Myanmar cities)

- Strong shocks in Thailand + multiple building collapse in Bangkok

- USGS predicts thousands of people dead



(Bangkok clips from social media:) pic.twitter.com/kJodTn6BIg — Florian Witulski (@vaitor) March 28, 2025

As per AFP, the 30-storey skyscraper was under construction for government offices. 81 workers were trapped as the building collapsed after a powerful earthquake rocked Bangkok.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which had its epicentre in Myanmar, quickly destroyed the building in northern Bangkok, leaving behind only rubble and twisted metal.

As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the quake, which struck at lunchtime, was of 7.7 magnitude and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). It was followed by a powerful aftershock.

(With inputs from agencies)