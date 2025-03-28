After a massive earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale shook Myanmar and Neighbouring Thailand on Friday (Mar 28), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was ready to offer all possible help to both the countries.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X PM Modi wrote, "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand."

The quake hit central Myanmar at 12.50pm (local time) with the epicentre being 16km northwest of the city of Sagaing, at a depth of 10km, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There have been reports of casualties, but no tsunami warning has been issued.

Meanwhile, a video of an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok's Chatuchak neighbourhood collapsing due to the quake has gone viral. It is feared that 43 workers have been trapped amid the debris, reported various media outlets.

The Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called an emergency meeting to assess the damaged caused by the massive quake.

While Myanmar junta in a rare move has sought help from foreign countries and has declared a state of emergency in affected regions.