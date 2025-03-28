A massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit Myanmar on Friday (Mar 28), reported the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The massive quake triggered tremors that were felt all the way in Delhi-NCR. The epicentre was located at Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the earthquake had the magnitude of 7.7 and it affected India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and China.

Bangkok Earthquake

The powerful earthquake, as per AP, also rocked Thailand's capital Bangkok, causing buildings to sway. The tremor's force caused water to slosh from pools, even those high up in high rise buildings, suggests reports.

While initial reports suggested no major damage, Bangkok police in a statement said that a high-rise building under construction collapsed in the earthquake.

Talking to the press, Thai deputy prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that at least 81 people were believed to be trapped under the rubble and at least three have died. The number of casualties is expected to go up even as rescue efforts continue.

A state of emergency has been declared in Bangkok, announced Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Manipur Earthquake

Tremors were also felt in India's Manipur, located merely 12 kilometres from Myanmar, the epicentre of the earthquake.

Earthquake Bangalore

Reports suggest that Bangalore, aka the Silicon Valley of India, also felt the tremors from this massive earthquake.

(With inputs from agencies)