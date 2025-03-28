A massive earthquake jolted Myanmar and Bangkok on Friday (March 28), killing over 150 people, leading to the Thailand government declaring an emergency and shutting down metro and rail services.

Meanwhile in Myanmar, two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 6.4 struck the nation. The deadly earthquake flattened buildings, downed bridges and cracked roads across Myanmar.

It further demolished a 30-storey skyscraper under construction hundreds of kilometres (miles) away in Bangkok.

Later, strong aftershocks were also felt in Meghalaya and several northeastern states, Bangladesh and China's southwest Yunnan province.

Myanmar's scenario

Myanmar's leader also issued a plea for international aid as the nation faces a civil war.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said that 144 people had been killed by the quake, with 732 injured. He further warned that the toll was "likely to rise".

"In some places, some buildings collapsed," he said in a televised speech, after visiting a hospital in the capital Naypyidaw. "I would like to invite any country, any organisation, or anyone in Myanmar to come and help. Thank you."

He further urged for massive relief efforts and said he had "opened all ways for foreign aid".

The World Health Organisation described it as a "very, very big threat to life and health".

Hundreds of casualties arrived at a major hospital in Naypyidaw where the emergency department entrance had collapsed on a car. "I haven't seen (something) like this before. We are trying to handle the situation. I'm so exhausted now," a doctor told AFP.

Thailand's scenario

Meanwhile, in Thailand, eight people are confirmed to have been killed, the city’s governor Chadchart Sittipunt has said.

Moreover, several buildings were evacuated and businesses have been closed for the day.

Bangkok announced a lockdown as the government closed metro services, airports and subways.

Further, the Thailand Stock Exchange suspended all trading activities.

A resident of Thailand's Chiang Mai told AFP, "I was sleeping in the house, and then I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building."

"All of a sudden, the whole building began to move. There was a lot of screaming, a lot of panic, people running the wrong way down the escalators, lots of banging and crashing inside the mall," a tourist from Scotland who was in one of Bangkok's malls said.

One of the videos showed water from an infinity pool splashing over the edge of a 30-storey skyscraper. Three workers were confirmed dead with dozens more unaccounted for, according to the officials.

Moreover, many have been trapped in the rubble. "I heard people calling for help, saying 'help me'," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bang Sue district, told AFP.

"We estimate that hundreds of people are injured," he said.

While, another video showed an under-construction high-rise collapsing entirely, leaving a massive plume of smoke.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said "every building" in Bangkok would need to be inspected for safety, though it was not immediately clear how that would be carried out.

Further, Bangkok declared an emergency zone, with some metro and rail services suspended.

Moreover, city authorities said parks would stay open overnight for those unable to sleep at home.

World leaders offer assistance

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the situation in Myanmar and Thailand, offering assistance.

"Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, we asked our authorities to be on standby. Also, asked the MEA to remain in touch with the governments of Myanmar and Thailand," PM Modi tweeted.

France and the European Union also offered to provide assistance. While the World Health Organisation said it was mobilising its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies.

Moreover, Pope Francis said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of life and widespread devastation" in a telegram published by the Vatican.

