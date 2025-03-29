Myanmar Thailand earthquake today LIVE: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar on Friday (March 28), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed. The tremor was powerful enough to be felt in neighbouring countries, including China, Thailand, India, and Vietnam.
The USGS reported that the quake's epicentre was located near Myanmar’s central city of Mandalay, around 50km east of Monywa, and at a shallow depth of just 10km (six miles).
Impact felt across the region
Tremors reached as far as northern Thailand and the capital, Bangkok, which lies over 1,400 km from the epicentre. Buildings in Bangkok were seen swaying, prompting hundreds of people to rush into the streets. Visuals posted on social media appeared to show a building collapse in the city’s Chatuchak district.
Some metro and light rail services in Bangkok were temporarily suspended due to the quake.
In China’s southwest Yunnan province, tremors were also felt, with Beijing’s quake monitoring agency recording the magnitude at 7.9.
Tremors from the earthquake reached Vietnam, and India felt a mild shaking in Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, and Manipur (including Kolkata and Imphal).
Earthquakes are not unusual in Myanmar. Between 1930 and 1956, six earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher struck near the Sagaing Fault, which runs north to south through the heart of the country, according to the USGS.
-
Mar 29, 2025 19:24 IST
The live blog has ended.
-
Mar 29, 2025 18:45 IST
Myanmar earthquake: Woman found alive in collapsed Mandalay building
A woman was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Mandalay on Saturday, 30 hours after a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar, AFP journalists reported.
-
Mar 29, 2025 18:11 IST
Myanmar earthquake: India sends 80 NDRF rescuers with tools, canines to quake-hit nation
India is sending a contingent of 80 NDRF personnel for aiding relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar, officials said.
"A team of 80 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel are being sent to Myanmar aboard two IAF (Indian Air Force) sorties from Hindon in Ghaziabad. Both teams are expected to reach Nay Pyi Taw by Saturday evening," an official told PTI.
-
Mar 29, 2025 18:09 IST
Myanmar earthquake: Control tower at Naypyitaw International Airport collapsed in earthquake
The deadly earthquake toppled the air traffic control tower at Naypyitaw International Airport, as shown by satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analysed by The Associated Press.
-
Mar 29, 2025 16:48 IST
Myanmar earthquake: India sends tonnes of humanitarian aid for quake-hit nation
India's External Affairs Ministry on Saturday announced that Indian Navy Ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri have headed to Yangon port in Myanmar carrying aid under Operation Brahma.
The ships are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid for quake-hit nation.
EAM Jaishankar said, "Operation Brahma Indian Navy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon."
-
Mar 29, 2025 14:54 IST
Myanmar earthquake: Over 90 feared trapped
A Red Cross official told AFP on Saturday that over 90 people might be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed apartment block in Mandalay after a powerful earthquake. Rescuers are working to reach the victims.
-
Mar 29, 2025 14:50 IST
Thailand earthquake: Myanmar sets up temporary hospital at Mandalay Airport
Myanmar’s military has opened a relief camp and hospital at Mandalay Airport, though its capacity is unclear, BBC reported. The airport remains closed due to runway damage, but repairs are underway. Meanwhile, Airports of Thailand confirmed that major airports, including Bangkok and Chiang Mai, are operating normally.
-
Mar 29, 2025 14:16 IST
Myanmar earthquake: China to provide Myanmar with $13.8 million in quake aid
China will provide Myanmar with $13.77 million worth of aid after an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people, its embassy said on Saturday (March 29).
-
Mar 29, 2025 13:08 IST
Myanmar earthquake: China sends rescuers to earthquake-stricken Myanmar
China, as per a Reuters report, has dispatched rescue teams to earthquake-stricken Myanmar.
-
Mar 29, 2025 12:29 IST
Myanmar earthquake: Terrifying moment infinity pool spills over into street, sweeping people away in China’s Yunnan. Watch
Terrifying footage from China's Yunan Province shows the moment when the massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday (Mar 28) caused a hotel rooftop infinity pool to spill down, with a massive wave striking dozens of people as they ran for their lives.
-
Mar 29, 2025 12:04 IST
Thailand earthquake: Woman gives birth to baby on Bangkok streets
A woman gave birth to a baby on the streets of Bangkok after patients from a hospital had to be evacuated due to the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar. The mother was on a stretcher as the hospital staff surrounded her as she delivered the baby.
-
Mar 29, 2025 11:59 IST
Thailand earthquake: Death toll
In Thailand's Bangkok, hundreds of kilometres away from its epicentre, the earthquake killed at least 10 people, reported officials. However, with communications severely disrupted by the natural disaster, authorities fear the actual number of casualties could be much higher.
-
Mar 29, 2025 11:47 IST
Myanmar earthquake: China's Xi sends quake condolences to Myanmar junta chief
China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Myanmar's junta chief on Saturday after a devastating earthquake Friday killed at least 1,000 people there and in neighbouring Thailand, state media said.
Xi "expressed deep sorrow" over the destruction and said China was "willing to provide Myanmar the needed assistance to support people in affected areas" in his message of condolence to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
-
Mar 29, 2025 11:34 IST
Watch | Earthquake: Massive 7. 7 magnitude earthquake devastates Myanmar and Thailand
-
Mar 29, 2025 11:28 IST
Myanmar Earthquake: Death toll soars above 1,000
The death toll from a massive earthquake in Myanmar has passed 1,000, the junta said on Saturday (Mar 29), with more than 2,000 injured.
A statement from the junta's information team said 1,002 people are known to have died in Friday's shallow 7.7-magnitude quake, with 2,376 injured.