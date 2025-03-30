Hind Kabawat, a member of Syria's Christian minority and longtime Assad opponent, was named social affairs and labour minister, as Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of a new government late Saturday. Kabawat becomes the first woman to be appointed by Sharaa.

Syria interim president names new government

Sharaa has reaffirmed his commitment to "building a strong and stable state" as the new government was sworn in nearly four months after the Assad family was removed from power by Islamist rebels on December 8.

"The formation of a new government today is a declaration of our joint will to build a new state," al-Sharaa said in a speech marking the formation of the government.

A caretaker government headed by Mohammad al-Bashir was appointed in December to steer the country until a new cabinet was formed. Earlier, an announcement was initially scheduled for March 1. This month, Sharaa signed into force a constitutional declaration regulating the country's transitional period, set for five years.

Sharaa, leader of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), was appointed interim president in late January. The HTS group spearheaded Assad's overthrow.

With a 23-member Cabinet, which is religiously and ethnically mixed, the new authorities in Damascus claimed that they would work to bring back stability to the war-torn country.

Syria announced on Saturday that Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani and Defence Minister Mourhaf Abu Qasra will retain their positions in the new government.

Anas Khattab, the head of general intelligence, is appointed interior minister. Raed al-Saleh, who is the leader of the White Helmets, was appointed minister of emergency situations and disasters. The White Helmets are the Syrian rescuers who worked in rebel-held areas.

(With inputs from agencies)