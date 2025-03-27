Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (March 27) stressed that the US stance on Russia should be "stronger" as Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to divide Europe and the US.

He reiterated that Putin “doesn’t want” peace and wants to divide Europe and America.

“His Kremlin machinery has been working it more for more than one year, dividing weakening Europe, dividing the European Union, dividing the United States of America, dividing the United States, states from within, in terms of support for Ukraine or not supporting Ukraine,” he said while holding a news conference after a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

He said that it is important that lifting of any sanctions on Russia” will not happen until “a fair and just peace” is agreed.

Minerals deal 'in flux'

When asked about the mineral deal between Ukraine and the US, Zelensky said that the terms and conditions are in constant flux, adding that he understands American and Ukrainian teams are working on agreements.

Answering about the prospect of signing a new minerals deal, the Ukrainian president said that the US has changed its approach to the deal, "which was originally meant to be signed as a framework agreement first, followed by a detailed one, but now the US wants to pursue a full agreement."

He added that there appears to be a reverse process to the one previously discussed, but says that lawyers at looking at proposals, ready to work through it.

“But I wouldn’t like to leave the United States with the feeling that Ukraine is against in general; we have shown constantly our [will] and have been sending positive signals,” he said.

'No plans to visit White House'

When asked about whether there are any plans of him for US visit, he said there are currently no such plans.

(With inputs from agencies)