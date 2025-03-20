France will soon issue its citizens a survival guide that, among other things, features a section on how to survive an invasion or “any other imminent threat”.

Why is France issuing survival guides?

The dramatic move comes on the heels of Poland issuing a similar survival guide and the United Kingdom debating bringing back conscription, amid fears of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rising aggression.

France is yet to acknowledge if Russia was the reason for this guide, as it comes amid rising tensions in Europe. Instead, the government insists that it is not a direct response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron had warned that Europe must be prepared to confront the “Russian threat”. However, Officials from the General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN), which oversaw the survival guide’s creation claim that it is simply meant to bolster France's resilience in the face of 'all types of crises'.

What will France’s survival guides contain?

As per reports, France’s survival manual has 20 pages and it is reportedly packed with 63 measures, including how to protect themselves and their families in case of an armed conflict, natural disasters, industrial accidents or even a nuclear leak.

Daily Mail reports that the survival manual suggests that people create a “survival kit” with some basic supplies like six litres of water, canned food, batteries, a torch, and basic medical supplies like paracetamol and bandages.

It will also offer advice on what to do in case of an imminent attack and will include guidance on how they can join local defence efforts or sign up for firefighting groups and reserve units.

The booklet is expected to be released before summer.

Poland prepares citizens for Russian aggression

The UK is not alone in preparing for Russian aggression. Poland will soon send to its citizens guides on how to survive future crises and “hazardous situations” as the nation, which borders the warring nations of Russia and Ukraine, faces the imminent threat of spillover violence.

Amid growing fears of Russian aggression, the nation, as per reports, has also warned its male population that they would have to undergo military training.

The initiative mirrors similar moves by other European nations—Sweden has already distributed civilian preparedness brochures, while Finland runs an emergency readiness website.

