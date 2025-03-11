Poland will soon send to its citizens guides on how to survive future crises and “hazardous situations” as the nation, which borders the warring nations of Russia and Ukraine, faces the imminent threat of spillover violence.

Amid growing fears of Russian aggression, the nation, as per reports, has also warned its male population that they would have to undergo military training.

This comes as the United States' commitment to European security grows increasingly uncertain, forcing Poland and other nations to reconsider their military preparedness and capabilities.

EU ramps up military preparedness

The European Union recently announced plans to ramp up military capabilities in response to remarks from US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who have cast doubts on Washington's future support. The UK moved early, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledging in February to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP—an increase welcomed by US officials but deemed insufficient by some. Now, Poland is taking the lead with a more direct approach.

The precarious position of Poland

Situated on NATO’s eastern flank, Poland finds itself in a uniquely vulnerable position. It shares borders with both Ukraine and Russia and has already experienced the war spilling over—last year, Ukrainian munitions landed on Polish soil, triggering alarm in Warsaw. Determined to ensure its population is prepared for any eventuality, the Polish Interior Ministry’s civil protection unit has confirmed that households will soon receive instructional booklets.

Robert Klonowski, deputy director of the ministry, explained that the guides will provide crucial advice on “how to deal with various hazardous situations,” including surviving prolonged power outages. Special versions will be created for children and for the approximately 900,000 Ukrainian refugees now residing in Poland.

The initiative mirrors similar moves by other European nations—Sweden has already distributed civilian preparedness brochures, while Finland runs an emergency readiness website.

At the political level, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has emphasised the urgency of bolstering national security. Addressing the Sejm, Poland’s lower house of parliament, he argued that military training for civilians is necessary to create a reserve force “adequate to possible threats.”

Officials are expected to finalise plans for the training scheme by the end of the year, with as per Daily Mail, also includes provisions for voluntary participation by women.

Beyond conventional defence measures, Poland is also exploring nuclear security options. Tusk revealed that Warsaw is in serious discussions with France about joining its nuclear umbrella. “We must be aware that Poland must reach for the most modern capabilities also related to nuclear weapons and modern unconventional weapons.”

“This is a race for security, not for war,” he declared.

(With inputs from agencies)