In a significant policy reversal, US President Donald Trump is set to lift his ban on military aid and intelligence support for Ukraine following a last-ditch appeal by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, reports said.

The move, if it happens, marks a significant shift from Trump's recent suspension of all aid and intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, a decision that had also barred allies like the UK from sharing US intelligence with Ukraine as it continues to battle Russia.

Trump-Starmer talks

Starmer, as per a Mirror UK report, spoke directly with Trump for approximately 20 minutes ahead of scheduled peace talks in Saudi Arabia, pressing for the reinstatement of intelligence-sharing and military assistance. UK officials have also worked behind the scenes to encourage Ukraine to meet US conditions to secure the resumption of support. A spokesperson for Downing Street confirmed that the prime minister hoped for a "positive outcome" from the discussions.

"The prime minister said he hoped there would be a positive outcome to the talks that would enable US and intelligence to be restarted," said the Downing Street spokesperson.

Furthermore, Starmer is reportedly preparing to host a new meeting of countries willing to join his "coalition of the willing" to help protect Ukraine after any potential peace deal.

Addressing the Parliamentary Labour Party, Starmer emphasised the situation's urgency: The "real world is moving quickly and people look to their government to seize it and shape it for the benefit of the British people."

"That's why I have been clear the security of Ukraine is the future of Europe and our support for Ukraine is unwavering. Our defence and security must come first. That is what we owe to the British people," he added.

Vital Saudi peace talks

Ahead of the high-stakes negotiations in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed cautious optimism, remarking: "I think the notion of the pause in aid, broadly, is something I hope we can resolve. Obviously, what happens [today] will be key to that."

However, he also signalled that any restoration of US support would come with conditions, adding that Ukraine must be prepared to do difficult things, like the Russians will.

One potential requirement includes ceding territory to Russia as part of a broader peace agreement.

