Ukraine on Friday (March 8) lost its access to United States' commercial satellite imagery as Maxar Technologies blocked Kyiv's access following a request from US President Donald Trump.

Kyiv's access to US government-purchased commercial satellite imagery has been "temporarily suspended," said a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency spokesperson.

Ukraine's intelligence suspended

Maxar Technologies, one of the companies contracted by the US program that provided the imagery to Kyiv, confirmed the suspension, while saying there is "no change to the way we support our other customers nor their programs or contracts."

The suspension of intelligence sharing comes after Trump previously ordered a halt of key assistance to Kyiv.

With the suspension of Ukraine's access to the satellite imagery, the war-torn nation's battlefield loses are on the rise. To Ukraine’s military battling Russian forces, American intelligence is as critical as military supplies. These intelligence briefings had provided Kyiv crucial early warnings of incoming attacks.

Reports suggest it has already affected Ukraine's military capabilities. The Guardian citing an anonymous source reports that the estimated accuracy of Ukraine's drones—key assets in its 1,000 km frontline battle—had dropped by 10-15 per cent.

Meanwhile, North Korea troops, reportedly fighting alongside Russian forces, have gained ground in Russia's Kursk, reports Ukrainian media. Ukrainian combat groups had seized this area seven months ago, but reports now indicate the North Koreans have broken through defences south of Sudzha, cutting a crucial supply route.

Trump threatens Putin's Russia with sanctions

Just hours after Moscow on Friday (March 7) launched a wave of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social warning 'savvy' Vladimir Putin's Russia with sanctions threat.

The strikes hit Ukraine in the early hours of Friday as Ukrainian officials prepared to meet US counterparts in Saudi Arabia for discussions on ending the war.

Soon after, Trump took to Truth Social with a stark message aimed at the Kremlin.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," he wrote.

He followed up with an appeal to both sides: "To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

Trump's Ukraine-Russia bias

The US president's remarks stood in contrast to his administration's recent punitive moves, which have piled pressure on Ukraine and his rhetoric for Putin vs Zelensky. Trump has praised previously Putin as "smart" and "savvy," but sought to label Zelensky a "dictator".

