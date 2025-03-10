Kyiv is set to propose an aerial and naval ceasefire with Russia during discussions with US officials in Saudi Arabia this week, according to media reports. President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to arrive in the kingdom as the negotiations take place.

The talks, scheduled for Tuesday, mark the first meeting between Ukrainian and US representatives since a heated exchange at the White House between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. The dispute led to Zelensky leaving without signing a minerals agreement that Washington had been pushing for. Zelensky later described the incident as "regrettable" and expressed willingness to work with Trump's "strong leadership."

Proposal for a partial ceasefire

A Ukrainian official told AFP on Monday, "We do have a proposal for a ceasefire in the sky and ceasefire at sea." The official added, "Because these are the ceasefire options that are easy to install and to monitor, and it's possible to start with them."

A report in The Financial Times, which cited a source familiar with the preparations, said Kyiv hopes that a partial ceasefire could encourage Washington to resume military aid and intelligence sharing.

Seeking path to peace

Ukrainian and American officials are set to explore ways to bring an end to the conflict, which has continued for more than three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine's only aim is peace, stressing that Russia remains the sole reason for the war’s continuation. "Ukraine has been seeking peace since the very first second of the war, and we have always said that the only reason that the war is continuing is because of Russia," he wrote on social media.

On Monday, Zelensky was scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before Ukrainian officials held talks with their US counterparts the following day.

US seeks peace framework

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Washington aims to use the talks "to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well." He also revealed that Trump had received a letter from Zelensky, calling it "a very positive first step" and "an apology."

When asked whether Ukraine would sign a deal during the talks in Saudi Arabia, Witkoff said, "I think Zelensky has offered to sign it, and we'll see if he follows through."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected to arrive in Jeddah on Monday, along with Mike Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, according to the US State Department.

US pressure on Ukraine

Washington has halted military aid, intelligence-sharing, and access to satellite imagery for Ukraine to push Kyiv towards negotiations.

Trump has recently reestablished communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin while criticising Zelensky, raising concerns in Kyiv and among European allies that the US leader might seek a settlement that benefits Russia.

Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Rubio met in Riyadh, where they agreed to resume dialogue and begin talks on the Ukraine conflict.

