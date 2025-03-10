Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated that Ukraine wants peace, insisting that Russia is the "only reason" the war continues. His comments came on Monday, just before his visit to Saudi Arabia for discussions with US officials.

Zelensky is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia later the same day, ahead of key talks on Tuesday between Ukrainian and US representatives focused on ending the war with Russia.

"Ukraine has been seeking peace since the very first second of the war, and we have always said that the only reason that the war is continuing is because of Russia," Zelensky said on social media.

US-Ukraine relations under strain

The meeting is the first between Ukrainian and US officials since Zelensky’s troubled visit to the White House last month. US support for Ukraine has become uncertain under President Donald Trump, who has been openly critical of Zelensky.

Tensions between the two countries have risen after Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of acting like a dictator and not holding elections, an accusation also echoed by the Kremlin. Trump has previously made misleading claims about Zelensky’s approval ratings as well.

On Sunday, March 9, Trump launched another attack, branding Zelensky as "ungrateful" for the financial aid provided by the US. Speaking to Fox News, Trump criticised the Biden administration’s military assistance to Ukraine, suggesting that Zelensky had taken advantage of American support.

"It was like taking candy from a baby, what he did. He's a smart guy, and he's a tough guy, and he took money out of this country under Biden like candy from a baby—it was so easy with that same attitude. I just don't think he's grateful. We gave him $350 billion," Trump said.

Trump defends his record on Russia

Trump also defended his approach towards Russia, rejecting claims that US backing for Ukraine has weakened. "I stopped the Russian pipeline, I'm the one that put sanctions on Russia, I'm the one that gave the Javelins, but I get along well with Putin. Nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump, and they know that," he asserted.

Kremlin’s response to Saudi talks

Meanwhile, the Kremlin, which has been supportive of Washington’s stance since Trump took office, downplayed expectations from the Saudi negotiations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow was not expecting any "specific or concrete" results from the discussions. He suggested that the US was likely waiting for Ukraine to signal its willingness to negotiate peace.

"This is, in fact, probably what everyone is waiting for," Peskov said.

