Donald Trump’s relationship with the United Kingdom appears to have cooled following King Charles’ public show of support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Advertisment

The monarch welcomed Zelensky to his private residence just days after the Ukrainian leader’s tense Oval Office exchange with Trump.

Photos of King Charles standing alongside Zelensky have reportedly diminished the significance of Trump’s upcoming state visit to the UK. According to the Daily Mail, diplomatic sources in Washington believe the invitation, extended by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in front of TV cameras, now feels “less special” to the US president.

Also read: ‘Rubbing hands with glee’: Trump's Russia reset raises espionage risk as US considers allowing diplomats back in

Advertisment

Trump’s allies had questioned whether the UK government should have discouraged the King from meeting Zelensky. However, officials pushed back, saying it would have been inappropriate for the government to "direct" the monarch on whom he could receive.

Zelensky travelled to King Charles’ Norfolk residence via a military helicopter after attending the European Defence Summit hosted by Starmer.

Canada tensions add to strain

Advertisment

The relationship between Trump and King Charles may have been further complicated by reports that the King was troubled by Trump’s recent criticisms of Canada.

Also read: 'Tariff terrorism': Baba Ramdev condemns reciprocal tax proposed by Trump, accuses him of ripping off democracy

The Sunday Times reported that Charles was unsettled by Trump’s comments, particularly as Canada still recognises him as its official head of state.

Following his meeting with Zelensky, King Charles also hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The visit came at a difficult time for Trudeau, as he was dealing with Trump’s announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports.

UK government denies Trump is upset

Downing Street has dismissed claims that Trump is unhappy about the meetings, stating it does "not recognise" reports of him sulking. However, a source told the Daily Mail, “Things definitely went a bit cool in Washington after Sandringham. We told them that the King makes his own decisions about who he meets.”

Also read: ‘Everything that helps Putin must collapse’: Zelensky says ‘Russia’s goals unchanged’ after airstrike kills 12

Trump had previously praised Charles as a “wonderful man” when Starmer formally invited him to visit the UK during a White House meeting.

A UK government spokesperson told Daily Mail, “We have been unequivocal about the importance of the US as an ally of the UK. No two countries are as closely aligned as ours on economic, defence, security and intelligence interests, and we share deep historic and cultural ties. We will continue to work hand-in-hand and look forward to welcoming President Trump.”

Also read: Liars in Trump’s immigration department? DHS performs polygraph tests on staff to ‘prosecute’ raid ‘leaks’

(With inputs from agencies)