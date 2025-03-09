The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Donald Trump administration is reportedly conducting polygraph tests on its employees to uncover leaks about immigration enforcement operations.

Tom Homan, Trump’s border security adviser, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have repeatedly pointed to media leaks as the reason behind lower-than-expected arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). They claim that leaked information has revealed which cities federal law enforcement planned to target.

On Friday, Noem announced that DHS had “identified two leakers of information” who had disclosed operational details and were “putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy.”

“We plan to prosecute these two individuals and hold them accountable for what they’ve done,” she stated in a video shared on X.

Polygraph tests for DHS staff

A memo sent to DHS employees last week, obtained by Bloomberg, reportedly instructed that all polygraph tests should include questions about “unauthorised communications with media and nonprofit organisations.”

Noem argued that leaks were harming immigration enforcement efforts. According to the memo, responses to polygraph questions could determine whether an employee can continue accessing classified information or holding a sensitive position.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded to reports on Saturday by writing, “Yes have been saying this for weeks.”

Challenges in immigration enforcement

Homeland Security estimated that around 11 million people were living in the US without legal status in 2022. The Trump administration has repeatedly pledged to remove all undocumented individuals, labeling them as “criminals.” However, large-scale enforcement efforts have faced significant legal and logistical hurdles.

ICE detention centres are already at capacity, Congress has not approved a major funding increase for immigration enforcement, and federal judges have blocked the administration from targeting churches.

Despite these challenges, border crossings dropped significantly in Trump’s early months in office. According to CBS News, approximately 8,450 people were apprehended at the US-Mexico border during Trump’s first full month in office, the lowest level in over two decades.

(With inputs from agencies)