US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Mar 2), launched a fresh attack against Europe in a new post on is Truth Social handle where he said that US should focus less on Putin and more on the perceived threats posed by migrants so that his country doesn't "end up like Europe."

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don't end up like Europe!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network late on Sunday.

This comes after European leaders came together in the UK and agreed to draw up a Ukraine peace plan to present to the United States in a crucial move to secure Washington's support for security guarantees, deemed essential by Kyiv to deter Russian aggression.

Just two days after a tense meeting with the US president, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky received a warm welcome from European leaders at a summit in London. The leaders expressed strong support for Zelensky and pledged to provide more assistance to his country.

Starmer announces $2bn package for Ukraine

Following the defence summit in London on Sunday (Mar 2), British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a £1.6 billion ($2 billion) package that would allow Ukraine to purchase 5,000 air-defence missiles using export finance.

Starmer said that this will allow Ukraine "to buy more than 5000 air defence missiles, which will be made in Belfast, creating jobs in our brilliant defence sector."

"This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes because we have to learn from the mistakes of the past. We cannot accept a weak deal like Minsk, which Russia can breach with ease," he said.

Starmer hints UK-led plan was discussed with Trump

"I spoke to President Trump last night," said Starmer. "I’m not going to go through the details of that conversation, but I would not be taking this step down this road if I didn’t think it was something that would yield a positive outcome in terms of ensuring that we move together—Ukraine, Europe, the UK and the US—together towards a lasting peace."

"We will go further develop a coalition of the willing to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee the peace," said Starmer. "Not every nation will feel able to contribute, but that can’t mean that we sit back."

He added that "those willing will intensify planning now with real urgency. The UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air, together with others."

"Europe must do the heavy lifting," he said.

However, the agreement needs US backing, he said, adding, "Let me clear, we agree with Trump on the urgent need for a durable peace. Now we need to deliver together."

(With inputs from agencies)