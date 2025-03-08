Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Russia's latest missile attacks, which claimed at least 12 lives, adding that Moscow's objectives remain unchanged and that tougher sanctions are necessary.

"Such strikes show that Russia's goals are unchanged," Zelensky said on social media platform X.

"Therefore, it is very important to continue to do everything to protect life, strengthen our air defence, and increase sanctions against Russia. Everything that helps Putin finance the war must collapse," he added.

According to Zelensky, the Russian military targeted the centre of Dobropillya in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region with two ballistic missiles on Friday night. The second strike, he claimed, deliberately hit rescuers who had responded to the initial attack.

"This is a vile and inhumane intimidation tactic often used by the Russians," he said.

The attack resulted in significant casualties, with at least 11 people confirmed dead at the time of his statement. "My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelensky added. He further reported that more than 30 people, including five children, were injured. Several buildings, including apartment complexes and an administrative facility, sustained damage, along with a fire truck.

Trump says Ukraine 'doesn’t have the cards'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday said, “I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine, and they don’t have the cards.”

He also spoke about his diplomatic efforts to end the war, saying that he is trying to assist Ukraine while maintaining pressure on Russia through sanctions and tariffs. "Ukraine has to get on the ball and get a job done," he told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social, warning of large-scale sanctions and tariffs against Russia until a ceasefire and peace agreement is reached.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!" he wrote, adding that Russia is currently "absolutely pounding" Ukraine on the battlefield.

