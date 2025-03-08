US President Donald Trump said on Friday (March 7) that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was “doing what anybody would do” after Russia's massive missile launch and drone strike on Ukraine.

The US president - while talking in a news conference in the Oval Office - further said he finds it “easier” to work with Russia than Ukraine and that Putin “wants to end the war”.

“I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine. And they don’t have the cards,” Trump said adding that in terms of getting a final settlement, "it may be easier dealing with Russia".

Russia launched a massive airstrike on Ukraine's energy facilities on Friday (March 7). This was after the United States suspended all military aid to the war-torn region.

“We’re doing very well with Russia. But right now they’re bombing the hell out of Ukraine," Trump said.

“I think he [Putin] wants to get it stopped and settled and I think he’s hitting them harder than he’s been hitting them and I think probably anybody in that position would be doing that right now," he added.

The US president said that he had good relations with Putin, despite the fallout from his first term when suspicions of backroom deals between the two leaders led to political scandal.

“Despite the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax I’ve always had a good relationship with Putin,” Trump said. “He wants to end the war. And I think he’s going to be more generous than he has to be," he added.

