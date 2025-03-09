US President Donald Trump on Sunday (March 9) accused Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky of being "ungrateful," claiming he took American financial aid for Ukraine "like candy from a baby."

Trump's comments come as senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, prepare to meet Ukrainian representatives in Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at ending the ongoing war.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump criticised the Biden administration for providing Ukraine with billions in military support, arguing that Zelensky had exploited the situation. "It was like taking candy from a baby what he did. He's a smart guy, and he's a tough guy, and he took money out of this country under Biden like candy from a baby—it was so easy with that same attitude. I just don't think he's grateful. We gave him $350 billion," Trump said.

'Nobody has been tougher on Russia than me'

Trump also defended his record on Russia, dismissing claims that US support for Ukraine has weakened. "I stopped the Russian pipeline, I'm the one that put sanctions on Russia, I'm the one that gave the Javelins, but I get along well with Putin. Nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump, and they know that," he said.

Trump added that he had good relations with key world leaders. "I got along with Putin, just like I got along with Kim Jong-un and China's President Xi Jinping," he added.

Nuclear weapons and Europe's defence

As European nations continue strengthening their defences, French President Emmanuel Macron recently suggested that France's nuclear deterrent could be used to protect the continent. Addressing the issue of nuclear arms, Trump said, "We spend a lot of money on nuclear weapons—the level of destruction is beyond anything you can imagine. It's just bad that you have to spend all this money on something that, if it's used, it's probably the end of the world."

Warning about the destructive potential of nuclear war, he described the weapons in global stockpiles as "monsters" that could "end the world."

Calls for peace talks amid escalation

On Friday, Trump voiced concern over the state of the conflict, accusing Russia of "pounding" Ukraine. He said that he was "strongly considering" imposing tougher sanctions and tariffs on Moscow.

Posting on Truth Social, he wrote, "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED."

Urging both nations to negotiate, he added, "To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

(With inputs from agencies)