Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday (March 9) that the United States is now "President Donald Trump's country" as his administration continues efforts to tighten border security.

Speaking on CBS during an interview with host Margaret Brennan, Noem defended the administration’s decision to maintain a strong military presence at the southern border, despite border crossings reaching a 25-year low.

“There are 6,000 U.S. military personnel working at the border now. That number could go up to 9,000 by the end of the month,” Brennan pointed out.

Brennan then asked, “How long do you have to keep them there if the numbers are already dropping like this?”

In response, Noem stressed the government’s commitment to border security, saying, “We’ll continue the partnership with the Department of Defense, but also we’ve got partnerships with Commerce, with the Attorney General’s office. We’ll keep them there until that border is completely secure, and we see all-time record lows of encounters.”

She further added that the approach marked a shift from the previous administration. “Our Border Patrol's doing fantastic work, but we're going to keep them there till the whole world gets the message that this isn't Joe Biden's world anymore. This is President Donald Trump's country, where we have a border, where we have laws, and it applies equally to everybody,” she said.

Noem added, “I think that is what is so refreshing, is that we're not picking and choosing winners and losers anymore. Americans have to live by the law, so do those who come to this country.”

New leadership at ICE as deportation push continues

Alongside the border security measures, Noem also announced leadership changes at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday. The move comes as the agency struggles to meet President Trump’s goal of large-scale deportation operations targeting immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Trump's administration removed 37,660 individuals during his first month in office, according to Homeland Security data first reported by Reuters. This figure falls short of the monthly average of 57,000 deportations and returns recorded in the final year of Joe Biden’s presidency.

During his campaign, Trump had vowed to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. However, last month, acting ICE Director Caleb Vitello was reassigned after failing to meet expectations.

Noem announced that Todd Lyons, ICE’s acting executive associate director, will now serve as the agency’s acting director. Additionally, Madison Sheahan, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, has been appointed as deputy director.

