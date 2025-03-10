Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken US President Donald Trump’s comments about his attire to heart it seems as he made a sarcastic remark about not wearing a suit during a speech on Sunday (9 March).

In a video shared by the Ukrainian presidency, Zelensky addressed the audience at an awards ceremony, concluding his speech with a sarcastic comment, "Sorry I'm not in a suit."

Dressed in black with Ukraine’s trident emblem, his outfit closely resembled what he wore during his widely infamous exchange with Trump last month.

Where did the suits go?

Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, Zelensky has abandoned formal suits in favour of military-style clothing, typically in khaki or black. His choice is meant to symbolise that Ukraine is at war, a decision his team has also followed.

However, during a meeting at the White House, a reporter, Brian Glenn, questioned Zelensky about his outfit in a mocking tone.

"You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Just want to see if—do you own a suit?" Glenn asked. He continued, "A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the office."

In response, Zelensky said, "I will wear a suit after this war is over. Maybe something like yours. Maybe better, maybe cheaper."

The exchange quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention.

Following Zelensky’s meeting with Trump, several media outlets reported that Trump was unhappy with the Ukrainian leader’s attire. According to reports, US advisers had suggested that Zelensky wear a suit to the meeting as a sign of respect.

When Zelensky arrived, Trump sarcastically said, "He is all dressed up today."

Reporter faces backlash

Glenn faced strong criticism on social media for his question. Speaking on Real America’s Voice, he defended his question, saying, "Why does this man continue to go see heads of nations, get hundreds of billions of dollars, be in the highest offices around the world, and absolutely wear that silly little green jumpsuit, which—you’re not currently in the war in that country. Why can’t you show some respect and dress up and be in the highest level?"

He also claimed that he had received multiple death threats following the incident.

