Brian Glenn, a correspondent for the right-wing cable network Real America’s Voice, has said that he received “thousands of death threats” following his comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s choice of clothing during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

What happened?

During Zelensky’s visit to the Oval Office on Friday, Glenn questioned the Ukrainian leader about his clothes, asking, “Why don’t you wear a suit?”

He continued, “You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Just want to see if—do you own a suit?”

Glenn further added, “A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the office.”

Zelensky, dressed in his usual military-style outfit, responded with humour, saying, “I will wear a suit after this war is over. Maybe something like yours. Maybe better, maybe cheaper.”

However, Glenn’s comments quickly shifted the mood in the Oval Office, causing visible tension.

After facing significant criticism on social media, Glenn, who is in a relationship with Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, tried to justify his question.

Speaking on Real America’s Voice, he questioned, “Why does this man continue to go see heads of nations, get hundreds of billions of dollars, be in the highest offices around the world, and absolutely wear that silly little green jumpsuit, which—you’re not currently in the war in that country. Why can’t you show some respect and dress up and be in the highest level?”

He added, “Sometimes you can judge a book by its cover, and by him not showing respect. And obviously, the wardrobe reflected his attitude, which we later found out about six and a half minutes after that question.”

Speaking about the threats he has allegedly received since the incident, Glenn said, “The feedback that I have personally gotten from, I would consider, America First people, the base, has been huge. But I’ve received thousands of death threats.”

“I currently have a police unit at my house in Texas because they’re saying that they’re going to find me and harm me and things like that,” Glenn added.

