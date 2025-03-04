Russia has hailed the United States' decision to halt military aid to Ukraine, calling it a move that could help bring the ongoing war to an end. The suspension follows a high-profile dispute between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The pause in aid, which took effect immediately on Monday, affects hundreds of millions of dollars worth of military supplies, including ammunition, vehicles, and other equipment originally approved during Joe Biden's presidency, according to The New York Times.

'This can push the Kyiv regime towards peace process'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed the development, though he admitted Russia was still collecting details.

"If the United States stops (military supplies), this would probably be the best contribution to peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Undoubtedly, we have yet to figure out the details, but if it’s true, then this is a decision that really can push the Kyiv regime towards a peace process," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," a White House official told AFP.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance suggested that both Ukraine and its Western allies were struggling to sustain the war effort. He said that Ukraine was facing manpower shortages, while the US lacked the financial resources to continue its support.

"European leaders, in private, they will pick up the phone and say, ‘This can’t go on forever. He has to come to the negotiating table,’" Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

"And what they need to be saying to President Zelensky is, ‘This can’t go on forever.’ The bloodshed, the killing, the economic devastation, it’s making everyone worse off," he continued.

The decision to suspend military aid comes just days after a tense meeting between Zelensky and Trump at the White House, which ended in a heated exchange between the two leaders in front of the media.

Zelensky also left Washington without signing a minerals agreement, a deal that could have been a crucial step towards a US-led peace initiative to end the war, now in its fourth year.

(With inputs from agencies)