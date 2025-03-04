On Monday U.S. President Donald Trump officially confirmed his decision to implement 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting tomorrow which will create further trade tensions between the three United States' neighboring countries and cause substantial market instability.

Stocks suffered a rapid market decline when Trump issued his announcement and bond yield rates decreased. Market participants panicked because they foresaw economic challenges for both Mexico and Canada which led to a depreciation of their national currencies.

Trump declared at the White House that Mexico and Canada "will have to install a tariff system." The companies must construct their manufacturing facilities including car plants within U.S. territory because this option eliminates all tariffs.

The president declared America had no further negotiating space for a trade agreement because of Mexico's inability to stop fentanyl narcotics from entering the United States. As part of this stance Trump confirmed plans to boost Chinese import tariffs from 10% to 20% because Beijing was responsible for the opioid epidemic affecting the US.

US business leaders together with economists predict severe disruptions will occur to North America's tightly integrated economy because of the impending tariffs which target USD 900 billion worth of annual U.S. imports. Automobile companies experience substantial supply chain interruptions because their operations extend between Canada, Mexico and the US.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday (0501 GMT) U.S. Customs and Border Protection will implement a 25% duty on Canadian and Mexican goods and Canadian energy exports will be subject to a 10% tariff. These new Chinese export duties will enter into effect at precisely the same moment.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to impose equivalent tariffs of 25% on all U.S. goods worth CAD 155 billion (CAD 107 billion). The Prime Minister of Canada expressed support for Washington to reconsider but advised immediate Canadian trade measures worth CAD 30 billion would stay in force until U.S. actions are removed.

Mexico's government remained tight-lipped ahead of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s scheduled press conference on Tuesday, though she has vowed a firm response.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a stark warning, calling the tariffs a potential "absolute disaster" that could force Michigan auto plants to shut down within a week. He also threatened to halt nickel shipments and cross-border electricity supplies.

China’s commerce ministry condemned the move, calling it “unreasonable and groundless” and vowed countermeasures, likely targeting U.S. agricultural exports.