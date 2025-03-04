A White House official reportedly said that President Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine on Monday (Mar 3), a move that will escalate tensions between Washington and Kyiv and its European allies.

Advertisment

US stocks plunged on Monday (Mar 4) after President Donald Trump appeared to confirm that America will go ahead with tariffs on Canada and Mexico from Tuesday, ending hopes of a last-minute deal with both nations to avert sweeping tariffs.

Meanwhile, Canada will slap tariffs on US imports beginning Tuesday in response to levies pledged by President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, adding "there is no justification" for Washington's actions.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Donald Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine amid war: Report

A White House official repeatedly said that President Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine on Monday (Mar 3), a move that will escalate tensions between Washington and Kyiv and its European allies.

Advertisment

'Americans will pay more for groceries, lose jobs'; Canada set to impose retaliatory tariffs on US

Canada will slap tariffs on US imports beginning Tuesday in response to levies pledged by President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, adding "there is no justification" for Washington's actions.

SpaceX aborts launch of its eighth Starship test flight last minute: 'Best to destack'

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Monday (Mar 3) called off its eighth Starship test flight just before its scheduled launch, citing an unspecified problem with the spacecraft.

CCTV footage emerges of accused carrying Congress worker Himani Narwal's body stuffed inside suitcase

A CCTV footage of the accused in the Himani Narwal murder case, dated February 28, has emerged in which the man, wearing a face mask, clad in a white jacket, can be seen dragging a suitcase through a street.

WATCH | Melania Trump's First Solo Appearance After Trump Inaugaration To Back Deepfake Porn Bill