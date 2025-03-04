Canada is set to impose tariffs on US imports starting Tuesday, in retaliation to the levies announced by President Donald Trump, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, highlighting that there's no justification for Washington's actions.

"Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered. Should American tariffs come into effect tonight, Canada will, effective 12:01 a.m. EST tomorrow, respond with 25 per cent tariffs against $155 billion of American goods – starting with tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods immediately, and tariffs on the remaining $125 billion on American products in 21 days’ time," Trudeau said in a statement.

Canada's retaliation includes imposing 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday (Mar 4), while tariffs on the remaining C$125 billion worth of products to follow in 21 days.

'Americans will pay more for groceries, gas, and cars, and potentially lose thousands of jobs'

Trudeau, further in his statement, said that because of the tariffs imposed by Trump, the Americans will have to pay more for groceries, gas, and cars, and potentially lose thousands of jobs.

“Because of the tariffs imposed by the U.S., Americans will pay more for groceries, gas, and cars, and potentially lose thousands of jobs. Tariffs will disrupt an incredibly successful trading relationship. They will violate the very trade agreement that was negotiated by President Trump in his last term,” the Canadian prime minister said.

Canadian tariffs will apply to

The Canadian tariffs will apply to various US products, including:

- Dairy products: milk, cream, butter, cheese, and yogurt

- Poultry products: chicken, turkey, and other poultry meat

- Other goods: certain types of fat, whey, and modified whey products

These tariffs will remain in place until the US eliminates its tariffs against Canada.

'No room left' for Mexico, Canada to avoid tariffs, says Trump

Trudeau's statement comes after the US president, on Monday (Mar 3), appeared to confirm that America will go ahead with tariffs on Canada and Mexico from Tuesday, ending hopes of a last-minute deal with both nations to avert sweeping tariffs.

Asked about whether Canada and Mexico could avoid fresh tariffs by reaching a deal, Trump said, "No room left for Mexico or Canada."

"Tomorrow, tariffs — 25% on Canada and 25% on Mexico. And that'll start. What they have to do is build their car plants, frankly, and other things in the United States, in which case they have no tariffs," Trump said during a press conference at the White House.

After coming to power earlier this year, Trump unveiled blanket tariffs on imports from major trading partners Canada and Mexico. He accused them of failing to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking. The tariffs were paused for some days, but the US has decided to go ahead with them.

(With inputs from agencies)