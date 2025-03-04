Himani Narwal murder: A CCTV footage has emerged in the Himani Narwal murder case, showing the accused man dragging a suitcase through a street in the night. Police have verified the clip and said it is the same black suitcase in which the 23-year-old Congress worker's body was found stuffed, near the Sampla bus stand in Haryana's Rohtak on March 1.

In the clip dated Febuary 28, the accused can be seen wearing a face mask and clad in a white jacket.

The video was captured in a CCTV camera from near Himani's residence, where she was brutally murdered, said police.

The accused, identified as Sachin, was arrested on Monday (Mar 3), and had met the deceased through social media.

He frequently visited Narwal's house, where she lived alone in Rohtak's Vijay Nagar, whereas Sachin ran a mobile shop in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

VIDEO | Himani Narwal murder case: CCTV footage - dated February 28, 2025 - shows accused Sachin carrying the black suitcase with the body stuffed in it, through a street. The CCTV visuals have been verified by the police.



Sachin - a "friend" of Congress worker Himani Narwal -… pic.twitter.com/f9qvKFR5rz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2025

Police said that on February 27, Sachin came to Narwal's house where the two had a fight over something and he killed her using a mobile phone charging cord.

Krishan Kumar Rao, ADGP, Rohtak Range, said, “Accused Sachin, who runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar, has been arrested. The accused and the deceased had met through social media, and he used to visit her house. She used to stay alone in Vijay Nagar Rohtak. On February 27, he came to her house, and they had a fight over something, and he killed her with the help of a mobile charger cable.”

“After this, he took her jewellery, phone, laptop to his shop in Jhajjar. The accused later packed the body of the deceased in a suitcase kept in the house and threw it in the bushes near the Sampla bus stand. We will take the remand of the accused, and during the remand, it will be known why there was a fight between them... There was also financial transaction between them, we will also verify that. All things will be verified during the investigation,” he added.

The police said that the accused was already married and that his family did not know anything about the deceased.

Bite marks found on accused

Reportedly, the police also found bite marks and scratches on the hands of the accused caused by Himani in self-defence. The accused took away her gold chain and rings before disposing of the body.

The brother of the deceased, Jatin, demanded death penalty for the accused after he was arrested.

“One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media. I request the media not to spread misinformation. We will get justice. We still don't know who the accused is; the police have not given us any information. We want the death penalty for the accused,” he told ANI news agency.

