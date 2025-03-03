Haryana Police, on Monday (Mar 3), said that they have arrested one person in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, according to news agency ANI.

Advertisment

This comes after the body of the 22-year-old Congress worker was found stuffed in a suitcase on Friday (Feb 28) in Haryana's Rohtak.

Haryana Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

The police said that the phone of the deceased has also been recovered and that the help of cyber and forensic teams is being taken in the investigation.

Advertisment

Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar said, "SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are taking the help of cyber, FSL. We are investigating all angles."

He said that the deceased was staying alone in Haryana while her family stayed in Delhi.

"Police reached the spot once it received information. The dead body was found inside the bag. Later, she was identified as Himani Narwal...We called her family to the spot and her body was identified. We are investigating various angles. We will solve the matter as soon as possible," DSP Rajneesh Kumar said.

Advertisment

"A SIT has been formed...Her phone has been recovered...We are taking the help of cyber, FSL. We are investigating all angles. We are also checking the family background...Family has not expressed any suspicion...Her mother and brother live in Delhi. She (deceased) lived here alone, and she was pursuing LL.B..." he added.

Narwal's brother Jatin said that the family will perform the last rites of the deceased today (Monday, March 3).

"One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media... We will get justice... We still don't know who the accused is; the police have not given us any information... We want death penalty for the accused," he said.

#WATCH | One accused arrested in the Himani Narwal murder case | Rohtak, Haryana: Himani Narwal's brother Jatin says, "One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media... We will get justice... We still… pic.twitter.com/G8SUtPo0xS — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

Also read: Congress worker’s body found in suitcase in Rohtak; party demands 'high-level probe into murder'

'Election and party took my daughter's life,' says Narwal's mother

Narwal's mother alleged that the Congress party and the elections, claimed the life of her daughter.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home," Savita said.

She then said that the stature of her daughter was rising in the grand old party as she was close to the Hooda family and had also undertaken padayatra with Rahul Gandhi.

"She was going with Rahul Gandhi, she was close to the Hooda family, this is why people were having problems, they were jealous," she said.

"We received a phone call from Police Station (regarding the incident). My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda), I won't perform her last rites until she gets justice," she added.

Congress Haryana president Bhupinder Singh Hooda strongly denounced the incident, calling it a "blot on the law and order situation of the state." He further demanded a "high-level" and "impartial" probe into the incident.

"The news of the barbaric murder of active Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members. The murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state," Hooda said in a post on X.

"There should be a high level impartial investigation of this murder and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)