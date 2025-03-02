In a shocking incident, the body of 22-year-old Congress worker Himani Narwal was found stuffed in a suitcase in Haryana's Rohtak.

The incident created a massive political row with the grand old party demanding a "high-level probe into the murder".

The body of the deceased was found stuffed inside a large blue suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on Friday (Feb 28).

Following this, the authorities at the Sampla police station were promptly notified of the grim finding.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Special Forensic Lab (SFL) team conducted a thorough investigation, estimating the victim's age to be between 20 and 22 years.

Notably, the team observed that the deceased had a scarf tied around her neck and mehendi (henna) applied to her hands.

Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh said that preliminary findings suggest that the woman was murdered, and her body was thrown on the road.

"We received information that a dead body has been found in a suitcase on the side of the highway and we are investigating this matter. It seems that this girl has been murdered and her dead body has been thrown here, we are investigating the rest and further action will be taken after registering a case. She is between 20 and 22 years old and the body has just been found, we will identify it and take further action", he said.

'Blot on the law'

A political row erupted after Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra alleged that the deceased was a Congress worker who had participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra alongside the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

Batra further stated that Narwal was actively involved with Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda during the election campaign.



Congress Haryana president Bhupinder Singh Hooda strongly denounced the incident, calling it a "blot on the law and order situation of the state." He further demanded a "high-level" and "impartial" probe into the incident.

"The news of the barbaric murder of active Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members. The murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state," Hooda said in a post on X.

"There should be a high level impartial investigation of this murder and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)