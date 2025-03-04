Pyongyang slammed Washington after a US Navy aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, visited the southern port city of Busan in South Korea on Monday (Mar 3), with North Korea's Kim Yo Jong calling it "political and military provocations".

Advertisment

In a statement published Tuesday by the state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim, the powerful sister of ruler Kim Jong Un, accused the US of showing "its most hostile and confrontational will" to North Korea with the deployments of the aircraft carrier and other powerful military assets and US-South Korean military drills this year.

Also read: Donald Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine amid war: Report

She said military activities are "confrontation hysteria of the US and its stooges".

Advertisment

"As soon as its new administration appeared this year, the US has stepped up the political and military provocations against the DPRK, 'carrying forward' the former administration's hostile policy," Kim's statement read as she used the acronym of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The DPRK is also planning to carefully examine the option for increasing the actions threatening the security of the enemy at the strategic level to cope with the fact that the deployment of U.S. strategic assets in the Korean Peninsula has become a vicious habit and adversely affects the security of the DPRK," she added.

Also read: US stocks plunge as Trump says 'no room left' for Mexico and Canada to avoid tariffs

Advertisment

Kim's warning hints at North Korea's intention to ramp up weapons testing activities and maintain its confrontational posture.

Notably, President Donald Trump has said he would reach out to Kim Jong Un to revive diplomacy.

Also read: Trump claims he’s the only US prez who didn’t ‘surrender’ Ukraine’s land to Putin, but history says otherwise

USS Carl Vinson at port city of Busan

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrived in Busan on Sunday (Mar 2), becoming the first US aircraft carrier to dock at a South Korean port since Trump's second term in office began in January.

"Clearly our presence here in Busan shows the strong alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States, and our opportunity to train and operate together with our allies," US Rear Admiral Michael S Wosje, Commander of Carrier Strike Group One, said. The USS Carl Vinson last visited Busan in November 2023.

Also read: North Korea says carried out test-launch of strategic cruise missiles in Yellow Sea

(With inputs from agencies)