North Korea claimed Friday that it carried out a test launch of strategic cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea this week. The drill came days after Pyongyang vowed to respond to US threats as it it said to be showing off its "counterattack" capabilities.

The missiles flew along an elliptical trajectory of 1,587 kilometres (986 miles) for approximately 7,961 to 7,973 seconds before striking their intended targets, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The state media further said that leader Kim Jong Un was at the exercise, which took place on Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The test marked North Korea's first known cruise missile launch since January 25.

Images shared by the state media showed Kim holding binoculars and observing the launch of a strategic cruise missile during a drill.

The images also showed an airborne missile later destroying a small building, which erupted in flames.

Kim said it was the responsibility of North Korea's nuclear forces to "defend the national sovereignty and security".

As quoted by KCNA, Kim said that "powerful striking ability" served as "the most perfect deterrence and defence".

Pyongyang also accused North Korea's enemies of "seriously violating the security environment" as well as "fostering and escalating" confrontation.

South monitored the launch

Seoul's military said it had "tracked and monitored North Korea's launch of several cruise missiles" on Wednesday.

"Our military is closely monitoring various North Korean trends... while maintaining the ability and posture to overwhelmingly respond to any provocation," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

KCNA did not reveal where the test took place, but specialist website NK News said it likely took place near the city of Nampho, roughly 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the border with South Korea.

North Korea has been actively developing and testing its missile capabilities, with the West claiming that it poses a significant threat to regional and international security.

The country has conducted several ballistic missile tests, including short-range and intermediate-range missiles, with some capable of reaching the US Pacific territory of Guam.

The international community has condemned North Korea's missile tests, with the US, South Korea and Japan calling for stricter sanctions and diplomatic pressure to curb the country's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies)