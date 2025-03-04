A day after the US suspended all military aid to Ukraine, Kyiv on Tuesday (March 4) said that they are in touch with the European allies about military aid, adding that they are not ruling out further negotiations with the US.

Advertisment

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Pdolyak said in a post on X that Ukraine has already experienced prolonged suspensions of US military aid programmes and has learned to adapt to such situations.

"We are discussing options with our European partners, and of course, we are not overlooking the possibility of negotiations with our American counterparts," he added.

Also read: 'Best contribution to peace': Russia hails Trump's move to halt military aid to Ukraine

Advertisment

He further stressed that it is crucial to assess which specific programmes will cease to function, considering that many were already in their final stages.

"We need to evaluate the possibility of purchasing or acquiring equivalents from our European partners, especially since replacement programmes are already in operation," he added in the post.

Also read: Elon Musk brands Ukraine President Zelensky 'evil' for pushing 'forever war' with Russia

Advertisment

'Determined to continue operation with US'

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kyiv is "determined to continue operation with the US".

He added that his country would do everything necessary to withstand the Russian invasion despite Donald Trump's decision to halt US military aid.

"We will do everything to hold out," he told journalists at a press conference in Kyiv.

Also read: Donald Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine amid war: Report

This comes after Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine on Monday, a move that will escalate tensions between Washington and Kyiv and its European allies.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well," a White House official told the news agency AFP while speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," the official added.

Also read: US President Donald Trump considering sanction relief for Russia: Report

(With inputs from agencies)