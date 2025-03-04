US President Donald Trump is reportedly drawing up plans to provide Russian President Vladimir Putin relief from American sanctions, according to reports.

This comes after the US President shocked the world by stopping US military aid to Ukraine after the war-torn nation's President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that a deal to end the war in Russia was "still very, very far away".

US looking to repair relations with Russia

As per Mirror UK, the US is reportedly trying to repair its relationship with Russia by giving the nation relief from sanctions. This, as per the report, could mean that Russian oligarchs get some relief.

The White House is said to have asked for a list of sanctions that could be relaxed. These would reportedly be discussed with Russian representatives in the coming days.

Ukraine aid on pause

On Monday (Feb 3), a White House official reported that Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well," a White House official told the news agency AFP while speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," the official added.

The decision to suspend Ukraine's aid and provide relief to Russia comes days after the heated spat between Trump and Zelensky.

On Friday (Feb 28), Zelensky and Trump, backed by his Vice President JD Vance, engaged in a spat in front of the media at the Oval Office. The Ukrainian leader and the US president met at the White House to sign a mineral deal. However, that did not happen, and the two leaders ended up having a very public disagreement.

(With inputs from agencies)