US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Mar 9), said that his administration was talking to four different groups that were interested in acquiring Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok.

Advertisment

The application is facing an uncertain future in the country as a US law ordered the short video platform to divest from its Chinese owner ByteDance or face a ban in the United States.

On being asked if there was going to soon be a deal on TikTok, Trump, aboard the Air Force One, told reporters, "it could."

“We’re dealing with four different groups. And a lot of people want it, and it’s up to me,” Trump said.

Advertisment

“All four are good,” he added, without sharing further details.

The popular short-video platform, which has approximately 170 million users in the US, briefly went offline ahead of a law requiring its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to either sell the app or face a nationwide ban. The law was set to take effect on 19 January.

After assuming office on 20 January, Trump signed an order delaying the enforcement of the ban on TikTok by 75 days. He has since confirmed discussions with various parties about acquiring the application.

Advertisment

Also read: Amid uncertainty TikTok returns to Apple and Google app stores

In his first interview as the 47th US President, Trump had dismissed concerns that China could be using TikTok to spy on American teenagers. “Is it that important for China to be spying on young people? On young kids watching crazy videos?” he asked.

He also questioned why there was little scrutiny over other products manufactured in China, including telephones and other devices.

Trump on TikTok's future

The US president had earlier expressed that he would like Tesla CEO Elon Musk or Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison to take over the video-sharing platform as he did not want it to have Chinese ownership.

"Numerous people are talking to me. Very substantial people. We have a lot of interest in it, and the United States will be a big beneficiary… I'd only do it if the United States benefits,” he said earlier on being asked about the acquisition of the app.

Perplexity AI has also thrown its hat in the ring wherein the company has proposed a merger with TikTok's US business as well as a joint venture with the US government.

Trump has previously credited the application for helping him engage with younger voters during his campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)