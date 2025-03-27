Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Mar 26) made a morbid prediction about his adversary Russian President Vladimir Putin's fate. Putin "will die soon," announced Zelensky, as brutal assaults on Ukraine continue.

Advertisment

The 47-year-old made the blunt remark amid reports of Putin's failing health. Just last week, reports suggested that the Russian president suffered a 'mini stroke' with videos online showing his legs shaking uncontrollably during a conference, an interview, and at other times.

'It's a fact': Zelensky

Zelensky made the morbid prediction while meeting French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss peace efforts, following a fragile Black Sea ceasefire brokered by the US.

Advertisment

Also read | Vladimir Putin showing signs of 'mini-stroke,' claims his former speechwriter. Is the Russian president sick?

Zelensky and Macron urged Washington to maintain a firm stance against Russian aggression, with Zelensky stating: "He [Putin] will die soon, and that's a fact, and it will come to an end," but offered no further details on Putin's condition.

Taking a dig at Hungary, which supports Russia, the Ukrainian president also alleged that Putin was trying to "hit the European Union from within".

Advertisment

Also read | Putin prayed for Trump after assassination attempt, says top US envoy Steve Witkoff

Escalating strikes despite the ceasefire

Despite ongoing peace talks, Russian airstrikes continue to devastate Ukraine. Macron accused Putin of repeatedly choosing to "reinterpret" the terms of ceasefires, saying: "While saying it wants peace, Russia continues to strike intensely the Ukrainian territory, including civilian targets. Russia cannot dictate conditions of lasting peace for Ukraine."

Also read | ‘Don’t expect a quick peace deal with Ukraine’: What all Putin said in closed-door meeting with business leaders

EU leaders are set to meet on Thursday to discuss further support for Ukraine, including the potential deployment of troops from willing European nations to maintain stability in the event of a ceasefire. But Macron cautioned that such a move could bring European forces into direct conflict with Russia, if Moscow violates any future agreement.

France has pledged an additional $2bn (£1.55bn) in military aid for Ukraine— a stark contrast to Donald Trump, who recently announced a temporary halt to US military support.

(With inputs from agencies)