Russian President Vladimir Putin prayed for Donald Trump’s recovery after an assassination attempt at a campaign rally last summer, according to Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, Witkoff said Putin visited his local church, met his priest, and prayed for Trump. “He had a friendship with him and was praying for his friend,” he explained. Trump was reportedly “clearly touched” when he heard this.

"This is the kind of connection that we have been able to reestablish through a simple word called communication, which many people would say I shouldn't have had because Putin is a bad guy. I don't regard Putin as a bad guy. That is a complicated situation, that war... You know,… pic.twitter.com/KRcFmWl0dl — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 22, 2025

Trump survived shooting at rally

The assassination attempt took place when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was grazed by a bullet but survived. The Kremlin had blamed the attack on his political rivals.

Putin’s special gift to Trump

Putin also commissioned a “beautiful portrait” of Trump by a Russian artist and had it sent to him as a gift. Trump has often praised Putin, calling him a “strong leader.”

Talks between the two leaders

Recently, Trump and Putin had a two-hour phone call discussing ways to end the Ukraine war. Trump described the conversation as “very good and productive.” Their relationship continues to be closely watched, especially amid global tensions.

