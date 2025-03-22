Denmark and Finland have updated their travel advisory for transgender individuals heading to the United States, joining several other European nations that have issued similar warnings in recent weeks following reports of troubling experiences at the US border.

Denmark has advised transgender travellers to contact the US embassy in Copenhagen before setting off, to make sure their travel documents will not cause issues.

'US will recognise only two genders'

The update follows recent moves by Donald Trump, who has focused on reversing protections for transgender and non-binary people. He has declared that the US will recognise only two genders and has signed executive orders aimed at banning transgender people from the military, restricting their participation in sports, and limiting access to gender-transition care for those under 19.

Denmark, Finland, and Germany warn transgender travellers

Although the Danish foreign ministry did not refer to Trump by name, it pointed out that the US Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application only allows people to select "male" or "female" for gender. Danish law, on the other hand, allows citizens to choose “X” as a gender marker.

“If your passport has the gender designation X or you have changed gender, it is recommended to contact the US embassy prior to travel for guidance on how to proceed,” Denmark’s updated travel advisory now states.

Authorities noted that no Danish nationals have been denied entry or held at the US border since Trump’s return to office. However, LGBT+ Danmark, a national advocacy group, had asked for a change in guidance.

“We are worried that people could be stopped at the airport and refused entry, or that something inappropriate and uncomfortable could happen at the airport,” said LGBT+ Danmark spokesperson Susanne Branner Jespersen told local broadcaster.

Germany had already updated its own travel advice earlier this month, warning that those with the gender "X" on their passports or whose gender identity has changed should consult US diplomatic offices before departure.

Finland followed shortly after, updating its travel page to warn that “if the applicant’s current sex on their passport is different from their sex confirmed at birth, the US authorities may refuse entry.”

Several other European countries have also changed their language around US entry requirements.

“The final decision on whether a person can enter the US lies with the US border authorities,” a German foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

The UK has also revised its advisory, warning that anyone who fails to follow US entry rules may face detention or arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)