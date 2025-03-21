The United Kingdom and Germany have updated their travel advice for citizens visiting the United States, following several incidents where European travellers were detained under what appear to be increasingly strict entry policies.

The developments come as President Donald Trump’s approach to immigration and border control raises concern abroad.

UK strengthens warning

The UK Foreign Office has revised its guidance, now warning that travellers could face arrest or detention if they fail to comply with US entry rules. The updated advice highlights that laws are “strictly” enforced.

“You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules,” the advice states.

Earlier this year, the travel warning was less severe, saying, “The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules.”

Tourist detained for 19 days

The update follows the widely reported case of Rebecca Burke, a 28-year-old graphic artist from the UK, who was held for 19 days by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement over what was described as a “visa mix-up.”

Her parents, Paul and Andrea Burke, spoke to the BBC about the ordeal, describing how their daughter was taken in “leg chains, waist chains and handcuffs.”

“She is not Hannibal Lecter,” said Paul Burke, adding that the experience left Rebecca “traumatised.” She has since returned home.

Germany issues similar advisory

Germany has also updated its travel advisory to reflect the increasing number of detentions involving its citizens. The German government stressed that having a visa or an entry waiver does not guarantee entry into the United States.

Several German nationals were reportedly detained at the border, with one incident involving a traveller carrying tattoo equipment.

Travel warnings and tourism impact

These high-profile cases, combined with revised travel warnings, are raising concerns in the tourism industry. Experts say that international coverage, Trump’s tariffs, and his rhetoric against other nations are making the US less appealing to foreign visitors.

In a recent Fox News interview, Trump claimed the European Union was created to “screw” the United States and accused the EU of having “raped and pillaged” the country.

(With inputs from agencies)