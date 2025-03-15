US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing a new travel ban that could affect citizens from up to 43 countries, according to officials familiar with the matter, The New York Times reports.

During his previous tenure, Trump issued three executive orders that came to be known as the "Muslim ban," as they primarily targeted Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria. However, after taking office in January 2021, President Joe Biden revoked these restrictions.

Trump’s initial travel bans faced legal challenges, ultimately reaching the Supreme Court. In June 2018, the court ruled in favour of the administration, allowing travel restrictions on citizens from seven countries, five of which had Muslim-majority populations.

Despite the legal battles, Trump remained committed to expanding the restrictions. Reports in 2020 indicated he was considering broadening the ban to cover more nations. Now, it appears that goal is closer to being realised, with a draft list of 43 affected countries obtained by The New York Times.

The draft proposal

According to officials, a preliminary list developed by diplomatic and security personnel outlines three levels of restrictions.

Red List: Total travel ban

Eleven countries are reportedly on a "red list," meaning their citizens would be entirely prohibited from entering the U.S. These countries include:

Afghanistan

Bhutan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that the list was compiled by the U.S. State Department weeks ago and is subject to revision before reaching the White House.

Orange List: Limited travel access

A second category, the "orange list," includes ten countries whose citizens would face severe travel restrictions. While affluent business travellers might still be permitted entry, those applying for immigrant or tourist visas would be barred. Additionally, citizens from these countries would be required to attend in-person visa interviews. The countries on this list include:

Belarus

Eritrea

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

Pakistan

Russia

Sierra Leone

South Sudan

Turkmenistan

Yellow List: Countries under review

A third category, the "yellow list," consists of 22 countries that would be given 60 days to address security concerns before facing stricter measures. These issues may involve deficiencies in information-sharing with U.S. authorities, inadequate passport security, or policies allowing individuals from banned countries to purchase citizenship. The countries on this list include:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Chad

Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

São Tomé and Príncipe

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

Uncertainty over visa holders and green cards

It remains unclear whether individuals with existing visas would be exempt from the proposed ban or if their visas would be revoked. Additionally, there is no confirmation on whether current green card holders, who have already been granted lawful permanent residency, would be affected.

In a related case, Trump’s administration recently cancelled the green card of Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student of Palestinian descent, citing his leadership in campus protests against Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The government deemed the protests antisemitic, sparking legal disputes over the decision.

New and unexpected additions

Some countries listed in the draft proposal had already been subject to Trump’s earlier travel bans. However, others, such as Bhutan, are new additions, raising questions about the criteria used. Bhutan, a Buddhist and Hindu-majority nation situated between China and India, has never been subject to similar U.S. travel restrictions.

Russia’s inclusion also stands out, given Trump’s efforts to strengthen ties with Moscow.

Upon returning to office, Trump issued an executive order on 20 January mandating the State Department to assess which countries had inadequate security measures or screening processes. The department was given 60 days to produce a report for the White House, meaning it is expected to be finalised soon.

Trump has defended the proposed travel restrictions as necessary for national security, saying they are intended to "protect American citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes."

During his first presidency, courts blocked two earlier versions of Trump’s travel ban, though a revised version, banning citizens from eight countries, six of which were Muslim-majority, was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies)