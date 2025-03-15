US President Donald Trump was seen side eying a reporter after she shoved the microphone into his face while interviewing him on Friday (March 14). The US President was answering another female reporter at Joint Base Andrews when a female reporter accidently bumped the mic into his face.

Advertisment

Trump took a few seconds to comprehend the situation then was seen staring at the reporter with side eyes.

"Did you see that?" Trump asked the other reporters present there.

"She made television tonight, she just became a big story tonight, right?" he added.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump targets 45 universities, Ivy League schools in crackdown over 'discrimination' against white students

Trump was seen not very happy with the reporter while she was asking questions around Gaza.

Advertisment

'If Trump dies mysteriously...'

As the video was shared on the social media platform X, the internet just blasted.

Also read: Trump's 'beautiful area' for Gazans? US, Israel eyeing three 'poor' African nations to resettle Palestinians

Netizens shared their mixed reactions, some laughed it off while others criticised the reporter. One internet user said that she did not even apologised to Trump after the incident.

Meanwhile, another X user alleged that there could have been a "deadly substance like anthrax or fentanyl on that microphone" and this isn’t something to be taken "lightly".

Also read: Trump blasts 'illegal' media in fiery speech, labels outlets critical of him 'political arms of Democrat party'

“If Trump dies mysteriously in the next few hours, I'm blaming that microphone person," wrote one.

"That was intentional. GET HIM CHECKED OUT NOW!!! Find that damn boom operator and TEST THAT MIC!!!" another wrote.

Another said that Trump's facial expressions are hilarious.

"I love that he didn't even seem to say anything right away, just gave "the look"," they added.

Also read: Putin calls on Ukraine army to 'surrender' in Kursk region after Trump's 'strong' appeal