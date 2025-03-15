The United States and Israel are planning to move Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Africa as they reportedly reached out to at least three East African governments to discuss if they can use African territories for the same.

A report by the Associate Press (AP) claimed that American and Israeli officials told about Donald Trump's postwar plan to resettle Gazans.

The two nations contacted Sudan, Somalia and Somaliland, AP claimed. As all the three regions are poor and somewhat wracked by violence, the reported move raises questions on the US President's statement that he is planning to resettle Gazans in a "beautiful area".

Sudan officials said they have rejected the discussion with Trump, but Somalia and Somaliland told AP that they were not contacted by either of the countries (US, Israel).

“This suggestion was immediately rebuffed,” said one Sudanese official. “No one opened this matter again," they added.

Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said his country would categorically reject "any proposal or initiative, from any party, that would undermine the Palestinian people’s right to live peacefully on their ancestral land", Reuters reported.

A 'bold decision'

After Trump presented the idea of mass transfer of Palestinians in the White House last month, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed called it a "bold decision". Since then, the decision has sparked outrage and criticism from various nations. Rights groups have said forcing or pressuring the Palestinians to leave could be a potential war crime.

Despite, the White House says Trump "stand by his vision".

