Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday (Mar 13), strongly rejected a UN investigation's findings, labeling them "false and absurd". The investigation alleged that Israel had committed "genocidal acts" in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisment

"The anti-Israeli circus known as the UN Human Rights Council has long been exposed as an anti-Semitic, corrupt, terror-supporting, and irrelevant body," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

"Instead of focusing on crimes against humanity and the war crimes committed by the Hamas terrorist organisation in the worst massacre against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, the UN once again chooses to attack the state of Israel with false accusations, including absurd claims of destroying sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities in Gaza," he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



"The anti-Israel circus known as the UN 'Human Rights Council' has long been revealed as an antisemitic, rotten and irrelevant organization that supports terrorism. For good reason Israel decided to quit it approximately one month ago. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 13, 2025

Advertisment

The UN Commission of Inquiry accused Israel of intentionally attacking and destroying the main fertility centre in the Palestinian territory, in addition to imposing a siege and blocking aid, including crucial medication for safe pregnancies, deliveries, and neonatal care.

The commission found that Israeli authorities "have destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of Palestinians in Gaza as a group through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare".

'UN's investigation report confirms what has happened on the ground': Hamas

Advertisment

Hamas, on Thursday, said that the UN report accusing Israel of "genocidal acts" in Gaza confirmed what has happened with the Palestinian people on the ground.

"The UN's investigation report on Israel's genocidal acts against the Palestinian people confirms what has happened on the ground: genocide and violations of all humanitarian and legal standards," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP.

"The atrocities committed by the occupation (Israel) are too horrific to be fully captured in this report, underscoring the urgent need to expedite the prosecution of its leaders for these crimes and ensure their swift trial at the International Criminal Court."

(With inputs from agencies)