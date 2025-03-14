The White House on Friday (March 14) accused the Palestinian militant group Hamas of making "entirely impractical" demands and delaying the deal to release a US-Israeli hostage in exchange for Gaza ceasefire extension.

US special envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff publicly talked about the "bridge proposal", which he presented in Qatar on Wednesday to extend the first phase of the ceasefire to mid-April if Hamas releases living hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

“Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not,” a statement from the office of Witkoff and the US National Security Council read.

"Hamas is well aware of the deadline, and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes," he added.

The statement reiterated to Hamas that Trump vowed that Hamas would "pay a severe price" for not freeing hostages.

"Hamas was told in no uncertain terms that this 'bridge' would have to be implemented soon -- and that dual US-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander would have to be released immediately," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly claiming flexibility while privately making demands that are entirely impractical without a permanent ceasefire," it added.

Earlier in the day, Hamas said that it was ready to free an Israeli-American hostage and the remains of four others, after the Palestinian militants and Israel resumed indirect Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office blasted Hamas for rejecting what they call the 'Witkoff proposal'.

“While Israel has accepted the Witkoff proposal,” the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Hamas remains firm in its refusal and has not budged one millimeter.”

Further, the PMO accused Hamas of engaging in manipulation and psychological warfare.”

Netanyahu is scheduled to convene top aides and senior ministers on Saturday night to hear a briefing from Israel's negotiators, saying that his office will decide on the next moves.

(With inputs from agencies)