Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office blasted the Palestinian militant group Hamas for rejecting what they call the 'Witkoff proposal'.

This comes after Hamas said that they agreed to a proposal to release hostage soldier Edan Alexander, a US citizen, and the bodies of four other slain captives who are dual nationals.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff proposed the 'Witkoff outline', which would see half of the hostages released immediately, a ceasefire through the end of Passover, and a possible release of all the other hostages if an agreement is reached on ending the war.

“While Israel has accepted the Witkoff proposal,” the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Hamas remains firm in its refusal and has not budged one millimeter.”

Further, the PMO accused Hamas of engaging in manipulation and psychological warfare.”

However, Hamas on the contrary, has chosen to adopt a proposal presented by US hostage envoy Adam Boehler during their direct talks last week, Channel 12 reported.

Even after the Palestinian militant group announced to release US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and return the bodies of four slain dual nations, neither Alexander’s family nor the families of the unnamed slain hostages have been notified of anything new.

Moreover, Netanyahu will convene top aides and senior ministers on Saturday night to hear a briefing from Israel's negotiators, saying that his office will decide on the next moves.

Hostage forum slams Netanyahu

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum criticised Netanyahu after his office said that Israel's hostage talks delegation will return from Doha later today, but will not meet him and his senior officials until Saturday night.

“The families of the hostages apologize for disturbing you on Shabbat, but their loved ones do not have time to wait!” the forum said.

“Twenty-four hours in captivity is 24 hours of hell, torment and abuse, it is 24 hours of danger of death and disappearance,” it said, urging the ministers to convene sooner than tomorrow night.

“For the hostages and their families, there is no Shabbat and no holidays,” it added. “Return all 59 hostages immediately, and in one fell swoop!”

