The political advisor to the Hamas chief, Taher Al-Nono, confirmed that multiple meetings occurred between Hamas leaders and US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler, according to news agency Reuters.

Nono said that the talks took place in the Qatari capital over the past week and were centred around the release of an American-Israeli dual national, who was held hostage by the Palestinian militant group in war-torn Gaza.

"Several meetings have already taken place in Doha, focusing on releasing one of the dual-nationality prisoners. We have dealt positively and flexibly, in a way that serves the interests of the Palestinian people," Nono said.

The two sides also discussed how to see through the implementation of the phased agreement aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war.

"We informed the American delegation that we don't oppose the release of the prisoner within the framework of these talks," Nono told Reuters.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters at the White House last week that gaining the release of 21-year-old Edan Alexander from New Jersey, who is believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza, is the United States' "top priority".

Alexander served as a soldier with the Israeli military.

Direct talks

The talks between the US hostage envoy Boehler and Hamas broke the decade-long diplomatic code by Washington that bars negotiating with the groups that the US labels as terrorist organisations.

Nono hailed what he described as an "important role" played by Witkoff in reaching the January 19 ceasefire agreement that halted the fighting in Gaza.

"We hope that he (Witkoff) will work to succeed in the negotiation of the second phase," he said.

Netanyahu thanks Trump for backing Israel against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (Mar 8) thanked US President Donald Trump for supporting Israel against Hamas.

"Thank you President Trump for once again boldly supporting Israel in our just war against the monstrous Hamas terrorists," the Israeli PM wrote in a post on X.

