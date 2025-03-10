US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that hostage envoy Adam Boehler’s direct talks with senior Hamas officials about the release of hostages in Gaza was a “one-off situation” and as of now “hasn’t borne fruit.”

“That was a one-off situation in which our special envoy for hostages, whose job it is to get people released, had an opportunity to talk directly to someone who has control over these people and was given permission and encouraged to do so. He did so,” Rubio told reporters en route to Saudi Arabia.

“As of now, it hasn’t borne fruit. Doesn’t mean he was wrong to try, but our primary vehicle for negotiations on this front will continue to be Mr. Witkoff and the work he’s doing through Qatar,” he added.

Israel 'held talks' with White House over hostage envoy's TV interview

Senior Israeli officials were "surprised" to hear US hostage envoy Adam Boehler's remarks, in which he asserted that the United States is not “an agent of Israel,” The Times of Israel reported, citing an Israeli source.

In the wake of the interview, Israeli officials reportedly "held discussions" with White House officials.

Boehler, on Sunday, defended his direct talks with Hamas officials in an interview with CNN, which invited intense criticism from Israel.

He asserted that the US was "not an agent of Israel. We have specific interests at play.”

'Helpful meeting'

Boehler said that he was confident a deal could be reached "within weeks" to free all hostages held by the Palestinian militant group.

"I think it was a very helpful meeting. It was very helpful to hear some back and forth," Boehler said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union."

Hamas confirms multiple meetings with US

The political adviser to the Hamas chief, Taher Al-Nono, confirmed that multiple meetings occurred between Hamas leaders and US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler, according to news agency Reuters.

Nono said that the talks took place in the Qatari capital over the past week and were centred around the release of an American-Israeli dual national, who was held hostage by the Palestinian militant group in war-torn Gaza.

"Several meetings have already taken place in Doha, focusing on releasing one of the dual-nationality prisoners. We have dealt positively and flexibly, in a way that serves the interests of the Palestinian people," Nono said.

(With inputs from agencies)