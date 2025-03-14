After US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed his support to Elon Musk's Tesla as he hinted at buying electric cars for the Israeli government officials.

On the social media platform X, Netanyahu shared the link of an article claiming that Israel has asked Tesla to submit a bid for the cars.

The report by the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) cited "top Israeli officials" and Netanyahu's re-shared of the article has somewhat confirmed it's from PM's office.

“We aren’t going to bow to woke trends,” the official told the publication. They added “a car is a car. And a great car is a great car."

“Teslas are great cars and we look forward to studying their bid,” they added.

Tesla owner Elon Musk replied to Netanyahu's shared link and wrote, "Much appreciated".

Israel's bid report comes just days after Trump purchased a red Tesla Model S Plaid on Tuesday for $80,000. This was in support of the billionaire as his electric vehicle company faces protests and backlash due to his involvement with the US government through DOGE.

Netanyahu-Musk relations

Earlier, Musk was hugely criticised for performing a gesture that was allegedly linked to Nazi salute on Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20.

Although, Netanyahu had dismissed all the criticism by coming in defence of the Tesla CEO. The Israeli PM had alleged that Musk was “being falsely smeared".

“Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7, [2023], massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Netanyahu had posted on X.

(With inpust from agencies)